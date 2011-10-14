An NFL Receiver Said It's His Goal To Get Ejected For Fighting In The Second Quarter This Weekend

Photo: AP

When your team is in last place and you’re tied for third in the NFL in dropped passes, most players promise to work harder, be smarter and stay positive.Not Brandon Marshall. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver has set a different and, some may say, irrational goal for Monday night’s game against the New York Jets – get ejected in the second quarter.



“I’m not joking. I’m serious,” Marshall told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “They’re going to fine me. It’s probably going to be like $50,000 fine. But that quarter and a half that I’m out there, I’m going to play like a monster.”

He intends to get into a fight, a shoving match, or even bang the football off his head.

His coach, Tony Sparano, says Marshall is only half-kidding. That his receiver wouldn’t “do anything to hurt this football team.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.