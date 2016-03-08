$17 million Jets receiver posts wacky Instagram video on who he wants as his quarterback next season

In a shallow quarterback free agent market, Ryan Fitzpatrick may be one of the most coveted players at the NFL’s most important position.

Fitzpatrick had one of his best seasons of his career with the Jets in 2015, and the two sides have said they want a reunion, though they will have to agree to contract terms.

Brandon Marshall, who was a first-year Jet like Fitzpatrick this season, has made his opinion known regarding the current hole at quarterback.

On Monday, Marshall posted a humorous, albeit odd, Instagram video, enacting a Fitzpatrick-to-Marshall touchdown connection with Jets teddy bears.

It’s not the first time Marshall has come to the defence of Fitzpatrick. On ESPN’s “First Take,” Marshall plainly stated, “I don’t want [Colin] Kaepernick. I think he’s good. My guy’s Fitz. It’s nothing against Kaepernick, but what I’m saying is that I have my quarterbacks and I’m good.”

Marshall and Fitzpatrick had good chemistry on the field. Marshall had one of his most productive seasons, with over 1,500 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns while leading the Jets in targets. Marshall, of course, makes Fitzpatrick’s job easier, too.

However, it’s not a certainty that Fitzpatrick will be back with the Jets next season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that Fitzpatrick will hit the free agent market, as he and the Jets were far apart in negotiations. That could be due diligence by Fitzpatrick, but nonetheless, he figures to have suitors.

Still, Marshall, who’s the Jets top receiver and has $17 million remaining on his deal, has made his opinion known.

