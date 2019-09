Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall was on SportsCenter Friday and from the looks of it he may be confused about which league he plays for.



Here’s his NBA fashion-esque getup:

Photo: @wingoz

But is it better than Russell Westbrook’s attire?

Photo: @hiphopnonstoptv

DON’T MISS: The Craziest Outfits From the NBA’s Hipster Craze →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.