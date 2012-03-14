NFL Star Brandon Marshall Allegedly Punched A Woman In The Face Two Days Before Being Traded

Photo: AP

The Dolphins traded star wide receiver Brandon Marshall to the Bears for the seemingly low price of two third-round draft picks yesterday.But today, allegations are surfacing that Marshall punched a 24-year-old woman in the face at an NYC nightclub on Sunday night, according to the New York Post.



The Post reports that Marshall and another player were first thrown out of the club for fighting. On the way out, they began arguing with a group of people and Marshall allegedly “cold-cocked” a woman in the face.

The woman has filed charges, but Marshall’s lawyer denies that he was involved in the fight.

Oddly, the Bears knew about the allegation before trading for Marshall, PFT reports.

