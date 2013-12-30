Packers Player Consoles Devastated Bears Player In An Instant Classic NFL Photo

The Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears on a last-minute touchdown pass, clinching the NFC Central and eliminating Chicago from the playoffs in the process.

After Jay Cutler’s final hail mary attempt was intercepted, AP photographer Charles Rex Arbogast captured this great photo of Brandon Marshall being consoled by Tramon Williams.

Perfect:

