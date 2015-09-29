Jets player calls his horrible fumble 'the worst play in NFL history'

The New York Jets didn’t help themselves in their Week 3 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles by turning the ball over four times.

While quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw three interceptions, wide receiver Brandon Marshall had perhaps the most egregious of the bunch when a failed lateral attempt turned into a fumble the Eagles recovered.

Already trailing 17-0 in the second quarter, Marshall caught a pass from Fitzpatrick, and when he got wrapped up, tried to throw a lateral to tight end Jeff Cumberland.

It didn’t go so well:

The turnover gave the Eagles great field position, and it resulted in Eagles running back Darren Sproles running in a touchdown to make it 24-0.

Afterward, Marshall didn’t take it easy on himself:

“Wrong time to gamble. I was pressing, trying to make a play, but can’t do that. Probably the worst play in NFL history.” … “The damage outweighs the reward so much… That’s backyard football, can’t do that … bonehead play.”

When he was asked about the consistency of his career, as he surpassed 10,000 career receiving yards, Marshall responded, “Did you not see the fumble that I had? I can’t really wrap my head around it right now ’cause I’m so disappointed in my performance.”

Going into the half, trailing by 24, the Jets then had to begin throwing the ball a ton, as Fitzpatrick ended up with 58 pass attempts and all three of his interceptions came in the second half. Fitzpatrick noted that the formula for the Jets will be running the ball more and not turning it over.

Safe to say Marshall’s laterals will not be in next week’s game plan, either.

