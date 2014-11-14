Chicago Bears' Player Challenges Lions Fan To A Fight For $25K

Brandon Marshall got into a Twitter war on Thursday with a Detroit Lions fan, which ended in him offering the fan $US25,000 to fight him, according to ESPN Chicago.

It started when a Lions fan reminded the Bears star receiver about his comment about a year ago referring to the Lions as the “little brother” of the Chicago Bears.

ESPN recounts:

“Marshall responded by challenging the fan to step into the ring with him for $US5,000, later posting on Twitter that if he lost, he’d give up another $US10,000. But if Marshall won, the fan would have to serve 100 hours at an orphanage, the receiver said.

The Lions fan later upped the ante, saying that if Marshall made the bet $US25,000, the two could fight in Detroit.”

Here Marshall quotes the fan’s response and adds a comment of his own:

“@AnthonyGKalla: @BMarshall that’s it? Cmon brandy make it 25 and we can do it in Detroit”And you have to apologise to my mum.

— Machine Marshall (@BMarshall) November 13, 2014

Hours later, Marshall realised he was getting a ton of media attention for this and tweeted the following:

Looks like people took my boxing match for charity too serious. #chill

— Machine Marshall (@BMarshall) November 14, 2014

The Bears are having a rough season. Their 3-6 record puts them in last place in the NFC North. And Marshall has been plagued by nagging injuries and inconsistency all year.

