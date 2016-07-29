Two NFL receivers bet their luxury cars on who would have more yards this season

Everyone knows that sports are competitive, and material gain always seems to help motivate people in achieving their goals. Maybe that’s why the New York Jets’ Brandon Marshall challenged the Pittsburgh Steelers Antonio Brown to a high-stakes challenge where the winner will get to walk away with a new car — from their opponent’s garage!

Basically, Marshall went on Instagram and challenged Brown to a competition: Whoever accrues more receiving yards over the courses of the 2016 NFL season wins the bet. The prizes? If Marshall wins, he’ll receive Brown’s Rolls-Royce and if Brown wins, he’ll get Marshall’s Porsche.

Here’s the video:



Brown released a statement saying that he’s game:



This is a pretty bold move for Marshall, considering that Brown has led the league in receptions for the past two years and has been pretty close to the top in terms of receiving yards in the past two years as well.

There is also the concern that Marshall may be breaking NFL rules by gambling on what happens during games. One has to wonder if the league office will be calling both players and suddenly the entire bet disappears.

NOW WATCH: Over 50 wrestlers are suing the WWE over brain injuries



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.