Patriots Wide Receiver Brandon Lloyd Leapt Over A Speeding Car During A Promotion

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandon Lloyd can jump, but high enough to get over a car?



Lloyd participated in a stunt for mobile technology company MobiSquad this summer in which he jumped over a Smart Car travelling 35 miles per hour. (via The Boston Herald)

The video was released today and although it looks real, you can tell something is just a little bit off. Lloyd admitted that there were some camera tricks involved and he would never put his life or the career on the line.

There’s chilling evidence of just how dangerous a stunt like this could be. Late last month, a Florida teen was seriously injured when his attempt to jump over a speeding car to impress college football recruiters ended in a violent collision.

Watch Lloyd’s stunt below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

