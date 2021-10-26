Eliza Hutton, fiancée of Brandon Lee, reacts to the death of Halyna Hutchins on ‘Rust’ set: ‘There’s no such thing as a prop gun’

Brandon Lee and Eliza Hutton in 1992. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Eliza Hutton released a statement about the death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust.”

Hutton’s fiancé Brandon Lee was killed by a prop gun on the set of “The Crow” in 1993.

“There’s no such thing as a prop gun,” Hutton said.

Eliza Hutton, the fiancée of the actor Brandon Lee, has made a rare public intervention to call for change in the way firearms are used on film sets following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico.

Hutton’s fiancé, Lee – who was also the son of the legendary actor and martial arts performer Bruce Lee – died in 1993 aged 28 after being shot by a prop gun on the set of the film “The Crow.” The film was in its last week of production at the time of the shooting and Hutton and Lee had planned to get married right after the production concluded.

“Twenty eight years ago, I was shattered by the shock and grief of losing the love of my life, Brandon Lee, so senselessly. My heart aches again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all those left in the wake of this avoidable tragedy,” Hutton told People magazine following Hutchins’ death.

“I urge those in positions to make change to consider alternatives to real guns on sets,” she added.

The publication further reported that earlier this week, Hutton shared a photo of Lee taken in 1992 on her private Instagram account with the caption: “There’s no such thing as a prop gun.”

Last week, after the news of Halyna Hutchins’ death on the “Rust” set broke, the official Brandon Lee Twitter account run by his sister, Shannon Lee, posted: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust.’ No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

-Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

There are currently three ongoing investigations into the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. In a new affidavit obtained by Insider, Joel Souza, the director “Rust,” who was also injured by the prop gun discharged by Alec Baldwin said the actor had been rehearsing for a scene when he fatally shot Hutchins.

“Joel stated that they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of [Hutchins], when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop,” the document stated.

The filing said Hutchins was shot in the chest area.

“Joel then vaguely remembers [Hutchins] complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said [Hutchins] began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground,” the affidavit said.