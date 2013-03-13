Pistons Player Suffers Ugly Ankle Injury 24 Hours After Getting Dunked On By DeAndre Jordan

Pistons guard Brandon Knight is having a rough week.



In the first quarter last night against the Jazz, he rolled his ankle while going up for a lay-up. He left the game and did not come back, but luckily an x-ray showed that it wasn’t broken.

He immediately crumbles in pain when that left ankle turns awkwardly inward (via @cjzero):

Photo: @cjzero

The injury came the night after Knight was posterized by that epic DeAndre Jordan dunk. He was left laying on the ground:

Photo: YouTube

This guy just can’t catch a break right now.

The dunk:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.