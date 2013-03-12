Brandon Knight Had A Perfect Reaction To The DeAndre Jordan Dunk

Contrary to what you may have read in various social media outlets, DeAndre Jordan did not kill Brandon Knight last night with a vicious alley-oop dunk.



Knight did live to tell his side of the story and his initial comments after the game show that he is taking his turn as Clippers collateral damage pretty well. Knight sent out the following message to the Twitterverse after last night’s game…

It wasn’t in the scouting reports that the clippers threw lobs lol — Brandon E Knight (@BrandonKnight07) March 11, 2013

Poor Brandon Knight. He was in an impossible position and still tried to make a play. But sometimes, when playing facing Lob City, somebody is going to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

