Brandon Jennings Leaves Pairs Of Signed Shoes On Fans' Seats At Bucks Game

ProBasketballTalk

Photo: ProBasketballTalk

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Brandon Jennings was pretty pumped about getting selected to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest and thanked Bucks fans for sticking with the team through a tough season by leaving a pair of his signed Under Armour sneakers on all the front row seats at the Bradley centre.Jennings has been out since December 18th with a broken foot.



Bookmark the Sports Page >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.