Pistons Player Has Wide-Open Layup, Takes Awful Jump Shot Instead

Tony Manfred

This is not Brandon Jennings’ finest moment.

The Detroit Pistons point guard found himself alone under the hoop in Wednesday night’s 117-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Instead of taking the easy two points, he hesitated, dribbled out toward the perimeter, and then bricked a contested jump shot.

He also probably traveled, though that went uncalled. One of the best blunders of the season so far:


He explained himself after the game:

Brandon jennings tweet@BrandonJennings
Monta Ellis was not even close:

Brandon jennings openFox Sports

