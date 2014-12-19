Pistons Player Has Wide-Open Layup, Takes Awful Jump Shot Instead

This is not Brandon Jennings’ finest moment.

The Detroit Pistons point guard found himself alone under the hoop in Wednesday night’s 117-106 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Instead of taking the easy two points, he hesitated, dribbled out toward the perimeter, and then bricked a contested jump shot.

He also probably traveled, though that went uncalled. One of the best blunders of the season so far:





He explained himself after the game:

Monta Ellis was not even close:

