Brandon Jennings took this whole NBA hipster fashion thing a step too far.



It was fun while it lasted.

Here’s what he tweeted:

Photo: @Brand0njennings

IN MEMORIAM: The 16 Most Outrageous Outfits Of The NBA’s Hipster Fashion Craze >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.