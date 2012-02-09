Giants Running Back Brandon Jacobs Says Gisele Needs 'To Stay Cute And Shut Up'

Photo: AP Images

The video of Gisele absolutely ripping the Patriots’ receivers went viral on Monday and people still can’t stop talking about it.Even Giants players.



Giants running back Brandon Jacobs told reporters at the parade yesterday (via The New York Daily News):

“She just needs to continue to stay cute and shut up.”

Just like Gisele, Jacobs wasn’t afraid to say how he really feels.

Here’s the video of Gisele, in case you missed it:



(h/t Big Lead Sports)

