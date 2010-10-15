Brandon Holley Makes First Hires At Lucky; Bon Appetit Editor Hunt Gets Cooking

Brandon Holley.

Former Yahoo Shine editrix Brandon Holley has made her first round of hires since returning to Conde Nast as editor-in-chief of Lucky.Most notably, Holley has tapped Alexis Bryan Morgan, who has been Elle’s fashion director for the past 10 months, as her new executive fashion director, Amy Wicks of WWD reports.



Prior to her gig at Elle, Morgan, who is the daughter of Shelby Bryan (famously the sweetheart of Vogue editor Anna Wintour) and the wife of journalist Spencer Morgan (who — disclosure — I used to work with), was the executive fashion director of Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, WWD’s Matthew Lynch reports that Conde Nast has narrowed its search for the next editor of Bon Appetit to two candidates: Cookie editor-in-chief Pilar Guzman and Epicurious.com editor-in-chief Tanya Steel.

A few weeks ago, Conde announced it would be moving Bon Appetit from Los Angeles to New York, but that longtime editor Barbara Fairchild would not be along for the ride.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.