Lucky Magazine Running 'American Idol' For Aspiring Writers

Looks like Lucky Magazine Editor-In-Chief Brandon Holley is taking cues from fellow Condé Nast editor Anna Wintour.



Wintour has focused on enhancing Vogue‘s brand beyond the magazine’s pages, recently launching Vogue‘s Influencer Network, and Holley is now creating her own strategy to build up the magazine’s profile.

After tapping guest editor Lauren Conrad to work on the glossy’s Tumblr, Holley is now going from celebrities to aspiring writers.

As WWD reports, the fashion title is holding an “American Idol”-style competition for writers.

According to the magazine’s contest page,

“Lucky Life,” Lucky‘s new section, that offers a peek into a stylish woman’s space along with her style tricks and tips, needs a contributor. We’re on the search for the perfect person—someone with a fresh, insightful take on career, beauty, entertainment, relationships, and style.

The grand prize? “$10,000 and the opportunity to contribute articles to Lucky as well as collaborate with Editor in Chief Brandon Holley and team.” Here’s your chance to break into magazine publishing!

Not so fast.

A closer look at the Official Contest Rules reads, “Winner will be assigned at least three (3) articles in a six (6) month period. Sponsor does not guarantee that any article will be published.“

In any case, the contest begins Monday with the first challenge, “My Career, My Way”:

“The first challenge is all about your work style:

1. Share your style tips for the office, school, or working at home.

2. Tell us how you dress for success yet maintain personal style.

3. How do your most stylish peers create their own look?

4. Describe a hilarious bad-style day at work/home/school.”

Good luck?

