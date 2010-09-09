Brandon Holley Leaves Yahoo, Heads Back To Conde Nast As Editor Of Lucky

Brandon Holley.

Back in March, Brandon Holley spoke with The New York Times about how “her new life as a digital women’s-service journalist is much less glamorous than her old one at Condé Nast’s glossy dream factory,” where she was the editor-in-chief of Jane magazine until it folded in July 2007.After that, Holley became one of “The New Fresh Media Faces Of Yahoo,” taking a job as editrix of the company’s women’s site, Shine, which grew to average 25-million unique monthly visitors under her leadership, according to comScore.



But it looks like Holley may have had enough of the new media life, because she’s decided to return to the magazine world. In fact, she’s going back to Conde Nast, where she will be the new editor of Lucky, replacing Kim France, Conde announced today. (We have an email out asking why France is leaving the company.)

Given the web skills Holley has honed over the past few years, the move makes sense for Conde, which is ramping up its digital efforts with new websites, mobile apps and a business model that’s moving away from the company’s long-standing reliance on advertising revenue.

“Brandon is an extraordinarily innovative editor whose extensive experience in both the print and digital realms will be key to developing the Lucky brand across multiple platforms,” said Conde Nast editorial director Tom Wallace, in a statement.

No word yet on who will replace Holley in her post at Yahoo, which lately has gotten more used to poaching journalists than losing them. But we have a call out to a Yahoo spokesperson for comment.

In the meantime, here’s the release from Conde Nast:

Under Ms. Holley’s leadership, Yahoo! Shine attracted 25 million visitors per month, according to comScore. Her appointment at Lucky marks a return to Condé Nast for Ms. Holley, who was Editor in Chief of Jane from 2005 to 2007, when it ceased publication. In 2001 she launched ELLEgirl where she remained editor until 2005. Ms. Holley served as senior editor at GQ from 1998 to 2000. She was also part of the launch team of Time Out New York where she served as the dining and shopping editor from 1995 to 1998. She started her magazine career as a writer for Paper magazine and worked as a fact checker for Rolling Stone. In 2002, Ms. Holley was named one of Advertising Age’s Women to Watch.

Lucky and Luckymag.com focus on shopping and style, showcasing what to wear and how to wear it, while making fashion and beauty fun and accessible. The magazine, which launched in 2000, has a circulation of 1.1 million.

