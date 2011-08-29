BYU Reinstates Brandon Davies After He Broke The honour Code Of No Premarital Sex

Photo: AP

Welcome back, Brandon Davies.BYU readmitted and reinstated the junior forward to the team following last year’s season-ending suspension for violating the school’s honour code prohibiting premarital sex.



Averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore, Davies’ suspension proved a huge blow to a team sitting No. 3 in the national rankings. The team finished 5-3 in his eight games missed, ultimately falling in the Sweet 16.

“I’m excited to be back at BYU and look forward to the future. I’m grateful for this opportunity,” Davies said in a statement.

Davies’ return is a godsend for the Jimmer Fredette-less Cougars. His coach couldn’t be more pleased.

“Our staff and our players are pleased that Brandon has been readmitted for the fall semester,” coach Dave Rose said in a statement. “We’re excited to have him back on the team, and we look forward to a great season.”

Speaking of Jimmer, the former BYU star recently got engaged, setting up the BYU-approved blueprint for Davies and others to follow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.