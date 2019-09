Wes Welker caught a Tom Brady pass in their game against the Seahawks, but Seattle defender Brandon Browner didn’t let Welker take another step.



Welker fell short of the first down marker after this brutal hit from Browner. He sat out for a couple of plays, but he’s back in now.

Photo: Big Lead Sports

