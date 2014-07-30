This Popular 'Viner' Went Viral After Posting The Perfect Response To His Haters

Brandon Bowen is a popular “Viner” from Georgia. The teen, who has more than 85,000 followers on the social network, recently saw a lot of traction from a Vine he posted for his haters.

Take a look:

“Hey, I’m sorry, I didn’t see you there. I was too busy…blocking out the haters,” the kid fires as he dons plastic spoons over his eyes.

The Vine quickly went viral, and was featured on Buzzfeed earlier this week. It’s also become a popular response video — used by others as a reply if they receive a rude comment. So far, the 6-second clip has about 7 million loops and Buzzfeed even posted a collection of people who’ve recreated his Vine; a sign that something has really taken off.

Bowen, who says he’s a “professional fatty, amateur viner” by trade, recently joined Meghan McCain and Jacob Soboroff on TakePartLive to talk about his work and why it’s important to use the social channels available as a way to combat cyberbullying.

Bowen says the inspiration from his Vines comes from his life and “just the things he sees everyday.” Soboroff pointed out a couple of key Vines on Bowen’s account, notably one called “Exercise vs. Extra Size.”

Bowen said the most surprising part of creating a Vine is seeing other people remake his videos and share them online.

“Do you feel like you’re an internet celebrity?” Soboroff asks him.

“It makes me feel happy I serve a purpose to the internet,” Bowen concludes.

Watch the entire interview with TakePartLive:

