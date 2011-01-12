The Standard Thinks It Can Sell These Branded Headphones To Guests

Photo: HotelChatter

Brace yourselves. Standard Hotels is reportedly releasing a small collection of accessories an leathergoods, in collaboration with WeSC, and one of the debut items is to be the pair of headphones above—no doubt the DJs at the four Standard Hotels’ regular parties will be sporting them soon.According to Luxist, where you’ll also find the tech specs on the set, they’re to retail for $88. But will they be buyable from one of the vending machines? That is the question.



Now we have something to say about these Standard x WeSC headphones. There’s no denying that WeSC are popular, especially in the headphone department, but they’re a little bit several years ago if you know what we mean. And in an odd coincidence, we just upgraded from our own old pair of WeSC headphones to a newer, nicer pair around Christmas, and they look very nearly exactly like this to-debut Standard pair. Hmm…take a look.

Our UrbanEars headphones, which are actually greyer than this in person

To the left, have the grey Plattan headphones from UrbanEars, which has slightly better tech specs than the Standard pair, plus a much cheaper price tag ($60 versus The Standards’ $88 WeSC pair) and the advantage of having been around for over a year already.Even more weirdly, we totally laid down our money for the grey ones. Trendsetters, we are! Whatever—this style of headphone is now all over Urban Outfitters; it’s no Standard special design.

So here’s the gist of this story: The Standard is releasing a pair of headphones. If you’re seduced by the look, know they’re available cheaper, better and in like a zillion colours. If you’re seduced by The Standard and WeSC names, then we can’t help you.

