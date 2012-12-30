How Brands Use The Psychology Of colour To Manipulate You

Some brands are instantly recognisable by a single colour. For example, the Tiffany blue box is universal (test your knowledge of trademarked colours by taking this pop quiz).



The colour a company uses to brand itself conveys how trustworthy they are to consumers, the quality of their products, and much more.

We’ve put together a fun colour guide based on findings by Karen Haller, a UK-based business colour and branding expert who has consulted with a number of well-known brands including Dulux, Orange Mobile, and Logitech.

