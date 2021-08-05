Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Brandi Glanville says she’s been hospitalized and ‘could lose a limb’ from a suspected spider-bite infection

Brandi Glanville said she was told she could ‘lose a limb’ after waking up with a swollen left hand on Tuesday. Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Rock of Ages Hollywood/Brandi Glanville/Instagram

Brandi Glanville said doctors told her she could “lose a limb” from a potential spider bite.

Glanville revealed she was hospitalized on Tuesday and has been updating fans on social media.

In her most recent update, Glanville said the swelling in her hand was going down.

Brandi Glanville revealed she’s been hospitalized due to a suspected “infected spider bite” after doctors told her she could possibly “lose a limb” from it.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star opened up about her unexpected trip to the emergency room in a series of social-media posts earlier this week on Twitter and Instagram.

“Hey guys yes I was admitted to the hospital yesterday and I have amazing first responders taking care of me!” Glanville wrote in the caption of an Instagram photo of herself in a hospital bed on Wednesday.

In the picture, Glanville held up her swollen hand to reveal a patch of red skin near her thumb. The reality star explained that doctors were at that point unsure of “what we are dealing with” but the medical team suspects that her hand might be red and swollen from a possible spider bite.

That same day, representatives for the reality star told Page Six that Glanville’s “hand and arm are blown like a balloon,” adding that the doctors are “running more tests” to zero in on the problem.

Fellow “Real Housewives” alum Gretchen Rossi left a supportive comment under Glanville’s Instagram post, wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Oh no, sending love & healing prayers,” wrote the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.

Glanville first tweeted a photo of her swollen and infected hand on Tuesday, writing that she thought she might have “got bit by something in the night.”

“I have so much to do today I’m not sure I can go to the doctor,” Glanville wrote alongside the photo of her hand.

In a follow-up tweet, also posted on Tuesday, Glanville revealed that while she did end up going to the hospital, she couldn’t leave like she wanted to because the doctors told her she “could lose a limb” from the “infected bite of some kind (not human).”

In her most recent public update, Glanville shared on Wednesday night that the “swelling” in her potentially infected left hand “is starting to go down” after almost two full days.

Her hand appears less swollen and red in the picture she shared Wednesday night.

Glanville’s most recent update from the hospital. Brandi Glanville/Instagram

Glanville has been candid about her health on social media before.

In response to negative comments about her appearance, the reality star shared in March that she’d suffered from second-degree burns from a psoriasis light treatment the previous December.

Serious spider bites are pretty rare but can require immediate medical attention

While Glanville’s doctors are still working to zero in on the cause of her hand swelling, most spiders don’t typically bite humans, and most bites are usually harmless.

However, some species, like the brown recluse or black widow spiders, are venomous, and their bites require medical attention.

The best way to deal with a more common, less dangerous spider bite at home is to use a topical antibiotic to help prevent infection, a topical hydrocortisone cream to help soothe the bite, and over-the-counter anti-itch products to soothe irritation and itchiness.

And of course, it’s important to seek immediate medical help if the bite appears to be infected, as Glanville did, or if you think you may have been bitten by a brown recluse or black widow.