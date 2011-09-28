How One Insane Tabloid Divorce Spawned Two New NBC Universal Primetime Stars

No reality series is being watched more closely right now than “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which recently suffered a franchise setback in the wake of Russell Armstrong‘s suicide.



Last night, the show got some new blood in the form of Brandi Glanville, its brand new star. Glanville is a mum of two and a former model.

She’s also the ex-wife whose name even the most devoted tabloid readers forgot as they rapturously followed an affair between singer LeAnn Rimes and then-C-list actor Eddie Cibrian.

This was back in the spring of 2009, when Rimes and Cibrian had just shot a miniseries nobody watched.

Both stars were married — Rimes to dancer Dean Sheremet, Cibrian to Glanville, whom he wed eight years earlier — and the couples reportedly double dated during the shooting.

But in the summer of 2009, Rimes and Cibrian began carrying on an affair in full view of tabloid cameras — and Glanville eventually divorced Cibrian.

Fast forward to this fall TV season.

Glanville has been called in to help change the subject on Bravo’s “Housewives” — and don’t think her newly-public profile following the divorce didn’t help cement her casting.

Cibrian is the (perhaps appropriate) centrepiece of NBC’s sweeping drama “The Playboy Club.”

We’ll see who can score better ratings for their respective networks (they’re both getting paid by NBC Universal now).

And if you’re wondering how it all turned out: Cibrian married Rimes in April.

But even we have to admit that her presumed nervousness about his Bunny-filled nine-to-five feels pretty karmically perfect.

