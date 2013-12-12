These Brands Cracked The 10 Most Popular YouTube Videos Of 2013 [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

For the first time ever, three branded videos cracked YouTube’s top 10 most watched videos of the year. Evian’s “baby&me video” led the way as the fifth most-watched YouTube video of 2013 with more than 60 million views. Meanwhile, Volvo Trucks’ Epic Split with Jean-Claude Van Damme was 6th and the new Carrie movie’s Telekentic Coffee Shop Surprise stunt was 8th.

AOL’s Adap.tv is expanding into Southeast Asia with a new office in Singapore.

Danone Group, makers of Dannon yogurt and other products, awarded its North American media account to Carat.

Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes said cable companies have failed to capitalise on the opportunities they’ve had with video-on-demand rights, adding that this failure has allowed competitors a chance to get a foothold.

Crispin Porter + Bogusky’s Matt Walsh has left the firm after nearly eight years. He last served as EVP/executive experience director.

Wieden+Kennedy’s director of U.S. media buying, Tom Winner, is leaving the agency after more than 18 years.

TBWA\London executive creative director Andre Laurentino is leaving to join Ogilvy, where he will work on the Unilever account.

A new study from e-commerce analytics firm Custora suggests that a minuscule 2% of holiday online retail sales are inspired by social media.

