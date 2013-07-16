CHART: Brand Videos Hit Their Viral Peak On Day Two After Launch

Television is no longer the only game in town for distributing and watching video. The Internet and the social web have provided content creators and advertisers with a cost-effective way to distribute video.



“Social” video is video that is influenced — in any part of the pipeline, from production to distribution — by social media. For audiences, discovery is no longer about flipping through channels or a TV guide, it’s about listening to friends’ recommendations and glancing at social media feeds.

In a recent report from BI Intelligence, we look at the general state of social video, examine social video audiences and their demographics, analyse how marketers and advertisers are getting into the mix, compare the major social video platforms, and detail how social is influencing video as a content medium.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

The first few days following launch are key to a video’s viral success. Unruly Media studied the top 200 viral brand videos launched 2012, and shared some of their results exclusively with BI Intelligence.

Take a look at these charts:

Here is a look at the same chart, but over a longer period of time:

According to Unruly’s data, 10% of shares occurred on day two (the viral peak), and 25% of shares occurred within the first three days. However, marketers shouldn’t forget that brand videos also have a shelf-life and somewhat of a long-tail: 50% of shares came after the first three weeks. Shares are defined as Facebook shares, Facebook likes, Facebook comments, Twitter mentions, retweets, and blog post mentions .

A separate Unruly study of 1,000 brand videos analysed how the different days of the week stacked up for video shares, whether they saw more or fewer shares than the daily average. The result was clear: video shares increase late in the work week — Fridays saw 16% more shares than the daily average — and then drop precipitously over the weekend.

Monday: -2%

Tuesday: +5%

Wednesday: +14%

Thursday: +8%

Friday: +16%

Saturday: -15%

Sunday: -26%

Putting the data together, it’s clear that to maximise viral potential, brands should aim to post videos via social media on a Wednesday, in order to have their sharing peak coincide with Fridays, the top day for sharing.

Perhaps more importantly, brands should avoid launching videos from Friday to Monday, since they will see their day-two viral peak occur on suboptimal days of the week: Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays all see below-average sharing volume.

For full access to the report on Social Video sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.