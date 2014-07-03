Here's How Brands Took The Big US World Cup Loss

The U.S. men’s national team took on Belgium on Tuesday in the World Cup’s round of 16, and unless you’ve somehow been cut off from all forms of communication, you know the U.S. suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in extra time.

Twitter exploded after the match (the entire match drew in 9.1 million tweets according to Twitter), either with praise for superhero goalie Tim Howard or sadness that the team had lost.

For their part, Twitter’s contingent of branded accounts were surprisingly upbeat about the loss. Here’s what they had to say:





