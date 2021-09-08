Supermarket giants have topped Australia’s most-trusted brand list, as a JobKeeper backlash sees Harvey Norman sink in the rankings

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Woolworths and Coles have topped research firm Roy Morgan’s new June quarter list of Australia’s most-trusted brands.

Department stores also litter the top ten list, Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said.

The massively profitable Harvey Norman was an outlier, following its now-reversed decision not to repay the JobKeeper subsidies it accrued.

Australia’s supermarket giants have maintained their place as the nation’s most-trusted brands, with beleaguered whitegoods retailer Harvey Norman nearing the bottom of the pack.

Those are the findings of Roy Morgan’s new June quarter brand perception report, which found Woolworths and Coles retained the respective #1 and #2 spots they notched in the March quarter ranking.

Building supplies giant Bunnings and supermarket competitor ALDI Australia also came in at #3 and #4, respectively, matching their rankings from a month prior.

Kmart, Qantas, Myer, Toyota, insurance giant NRMA, and BIG W rounded out the top ten list.

The prominence of department stores and supermarket players on the list reflects current spending patterns, Roy Morgan CEO Michele Levine said, with many Australians still choosing to make big-ticket purchases to improve their homes.

“All four lifted their rankings with Myer and Big W entering the top 10 most trusted brands as many retailers enjoyed record sales as Australians prevented from travelling and enjoying live entertainment such as sport, music, theatre and the like redirected their spending into the retail industry,” she said.

The same pattern can be seen outside of the top ten, with Target and JB Hi-Fi ranking #13 and #20, respectively.

With whitegoods retailers making good on those lockdown dollars, Harvey Norman proved a notable exception.

After founder Gerry Harvey repeatedly insisted the company would not repay the $22 million in JobKeeper wage subsidy funding it received while banking massive profits, Harvey Norman last month said it had coughed up $6 million.

That repayment proved too little, too late for the June report, which found Harvey Norman swimming around with scandal-hit Crown Resorts and tech titans Amazon, Google, and Twitter towards the bottom of the list.

The ranking “illustrates again the brand damage than can accrue to a business that is perceived to not be looking after the interests of its customers and the wider community,” Levine said.

JobKeeper handling aside, other challenges may soon face Australia’s most trusted brands.

With looser public health restrictions all but contingent on rising vaccination rates, companies are considering making vaccinations mandatory for their workforce.

Qantas has already confirmed it will make the jab mandatory across its workforce.

Simultaneously, the federal government has signaled that vaccine certificates will be the ticket to eased restrictions moving forward, including access to international travel, shops, venues, and sporting events.

“The big question facing retailers is how they manage the questions of ‘vaccination mandates’ for staff and ‘vaccination passports’ for customers without destroying the trust they’ve built up over the past year,” Levine said.

Woolworths, Coles, and ALDI Australia have also signaled the most recent COVID-19 outbreak has impacted store operations, with shop staff and distribution centre workers forced to self-isolate after being listed as potential COVID-19 close contacts.

While the vast majority of stores nationwide are unaffected, it remains to be seen if intermittent product shortages and online order substitutions will colour future trust rankings.

Roy Morgan, which asks approximately 1,800 Australians each month for their brand opinions, says it will outline further insights regarding the June top 20 list next week.