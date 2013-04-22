These Brand Successes Will Give You Faith In Social Media

- Co-create lists what it feels are the five best campaigns that appeared on Facebook,none of which required actual Facebook ads.

- How a Facebook campaign helped increase sales by 35% and get free PR worth €200,000.

- Econsultancy looks at whether Facebook promoted posts work or not.

- Cadbury's experiments with its content saw it gain 40,000 new fans on its Facebook page and 350,000 people were actively involved in the campaign.

- Coca-Cola used face recognition technology in Israel by placing machines around theme parks. People could log in to its Facebook app using nothing but their face.