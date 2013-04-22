These Brand Successes Will Give You Faith In Social Media

With so many social media platforms to choose from, knowing which one will generate results, or even figuring out how you can use them to achieve your objectives can be difficult to figure out.
Because examples tell you more than theory ever could, we’ve rounded up 50 different resources for you to get into and help improve your business. Covering everything from Facebook to Pinterest to email marketing, you’ll find useful case studies for you to take inspiration from, regardless of which platform you use.
Brands are always talking about advertising on Facebook, but these campaigns are the ones to emulate:
- Co-create lists what it feels are the five best campaigns that appeared on Facebook,none of which required actual Facebook ads.
- How a Facebook campaign helped increase sales by 35% and get free PR worth €200,000.
- Econsultancy looks at whether Facebook promoted posts work or not.
- Cadbury's experiments with its content saw it gain 40,000 new fans on its Facebook page and 350,000 people were actively involved in the campaign.
- Coca-Cola used face recognition technology in Israel by placing machines around theme parks. People could log in to its Facebook app using nothing but their face.
- A behind the scenes look at Oreo's real-time Super Bowl slam dunk.
- Back in 2010, KLM used Twitter to identify customers flying with them and gave certain passengers small, but useful gifts, resulting in one million impressions on Twitter alone.
- How Optify used Twitter's Promoted Tweets to increase engagement and generated leads by over 700%
- Four B2B marketing case studies that shows how tweets leads to business.
- Here are five creative campaigns that used Twitter in a different way.
- Social Media Today keeps it brief by showing three brands that are successful on Twitter, each one having its own unique approach.
- Being Your Brand gives three different examples of brand success that you can learn.
- AllTwitter has a handy infographic which shows how much Twitter helped five large brands in their campaigns.
- This case study shows you how you can grow a LinkedIn group to 35,000 members.
- How Volkswagen India used LinkedIn to get 2,700 car recommendations in four weeks.
- How you can use LinkedIn for lead generation and branding building.
- How Vestas, a wind energy company, used LinkedIn to build up business.
- LinkedIn has its own collection of case studies and research which you can view here.
- Alongside its Facebook campaign, Cadbury also used Google+ to connect with its 2.8 million fans.
- This case study shows how fashion retailer H&M engaged with its audience through use of Google+.
- 451 Marketing look at the effects Google+ has when searching for brands.
- Smart Insights look at the brands that are really engaging with users on the site and which ones aren't.
- Tech Republic pick out five companies that are using Google+ to reach out to customers.
- Folio magazine looks at how the National Geographic built up and engaged with its audience.
- Also, Google+ itself has a wide number of brand case studies that you can find here.
- Dobango, a social gaming platform, built the first Pinterest based social gaming and marketing platform and tested it out by holding a 4th of July contest.
- Honda launched its Pintermission campaign, challenging five influential pinners to bring something from their boards to life.
- How the Pinterest tab on Facebook brought a 32% increase in followers for one brand.
- Social Media Today looks at how Sony became a force to be reckoned with on Pinterest.
- Synecore looks at four brands that are using Pinterest to its fullest and what makes them successful.
- Of course, Pinterest has its own page dedicated to case studies and other success stories on the site.
- Ford launched a car through the photo sharing app called the Fiestagram, getting users to upload photos with hashtags that reflected certain aspects of the car.
- Sony released the first Instagram made video by crowdsourcing images from the app. The images were used for indie band The Vaccines.
- Diet Coke's #showyourheart campaign on Twitter and Instagram saw more than 3,000 photos submitted as part of it.
- A restaurant in New York City launched a menu that used tagged images, allowing customers to browse through and see what it has to offer.
- Lollapalooza made a large mosaic using nothing but Instagram images.
- Greek electrical retailer Kotsovolos created a hashtag campaign that asked fans to submit their summer photos.
- If you're into Foursquare, here are 10 campaigns that you can sink your teeth into.
- As well as that, there have been some great campaigns run on Spotify as well, which you can view here.
- 16 Handles used disposable photo sharing app Snapchat to run a promotion offering its customers a discount.
- Delta Lingerie created what was the first Facebook poke campaign, but one that could be applied to Snapchat as well.
- Is email marketing more your thing? This automated email campaign generated 175% more revenue and an 83% higher conversion rate.
- Clickz looks at how the subject line affects the performance of an email and whether people view its contents or not.
- These interactive ads combined mobile and print media to improve the overall quality and give readers something different.
