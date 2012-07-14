32 Freaky Logos That Combine Brands With Their Arch-Rivals

Photo: Graham Smith
Imagine a blue can with the words Coca-Cola alongside Pepsi’s logo.It’s as close as you’ll ever get to brand blasphemy.
Logo designer Graham Smith has put together a series called Brand Reversions which re-imagine famous brand logos by swapping one creative style with another.
We’ve selected our favourites — rival brands whose re-done logos look just plain wrong.
