Brand New Tsunami Warning Issued For Japan

There are very few details yet.
Both CNBC and Reuters are reporting on a brand new tsunami warning for Japan.
Apparently the locations are: All pacific coasts between Hokkaido and Chiba, Western Kanagasa, Shizuoka, Wakayama, Tokushima, and Kochi are under major tidal wave warning.
Here’s a look at seismic activity in the last hour, much of it clustered around Sendai. The red squares indicate earthquakes in the last hour.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.