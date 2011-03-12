Brand New Tsunami Warning Issued For Japan

There are very few details yet.



Both CNBC and Reuters are reporting on a brand new tsunami warning for Japan.

Apparently the locations are: All pacific coasts between Hokkaido and Chiba, Western Kanagasa, Shizuoka, Wakayama, Tokushima, and Kochi are under major tidal wave warning.

Here’s a look at seismic activity in the last hour, much of it clustered around Sendai. The red squares indicate earthquakes in the last hour.

