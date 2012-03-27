The F-35 Successfully Completed Its First Ever Night Refueling

Lockheed Martin keeps sending out pictures of the F-35 every time it completes a new manoeuvre for the same reason we keep posting them: the F-35 is a $382 billion program that still has a long way to go, and every step toward success is a bit of good news.



These shots were taken Thursday at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. as an F-35A met up with a KC-135 refueling tanker and successfully refueled.

Piloted by Lt. Col. Peter Vitt, the F-35’s next mid-air meetup is with a KC-10 Extender tanker for a similar encounter.

Update: Lockheed Martin has provided us with a new YouTube video of the mission.

Photo: Lockheed Martin

