Brand New Photo Confirms That Kim Jong-un Is A Mac User

North Korea releases two new photos last night.



One of the photos, which we wrote about here, shows a map on a wall labelled US Mainland Strike Plan, and you can see lines drawn on the map showing purported rocket strikes on US cities. The photos were released in domestic newspapers, so this seems to mostly be about firing up the local population, rather than issuing a credible threat.

Anyway, the other photo shows leader Kim Jong-un at his desk, with an iMac.

Says NKNews.org: “A 21.5 inch aluminium unibody iMac is on Kim Jong Un’s desk, confirming long-held rumours of the Kim family’s passion for Apple Macs.”

(HT: Also Sprach Analyst)

