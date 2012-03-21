Brand New, Post-Trade Deadline NBA Power Rankings

This post originally appeared at Bleacher Report.



Derrick Rose continues to battle injuries this season, but his Chicago Bulls remain on top of the power rankings after a chaotic NBA trade deadline.

Dwight Howard remains in Orlando, Nene is going from playoff contender to a team competing for the future and the Los Angeles Lakers have finally found a point guard in Ramon Sessions.

With the Dallas Mavericks fading, it’s a near certainty that we’ll have a new champion crowned in 2012, and there are a handful of teams making a strong push to be the top dog in the pack.

Read the rest of the story at Bleacher Report >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.