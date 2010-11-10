Can Los Angeles Build A Football Stadium Without A Football Team?

1294 Cherry St., the potential location for an L.A. football stadium.

While there’s no plan to bring an NFL team to the city, Anschutz Entertainment Group is working hard to build a football stadium in downtown Los Angeles.AEG is the largest owner of sports teams (including the L.A. Kings and Galaxy), stadiums (including the STAPLES centre), and entertainment events in the world.



CEO Tim Leiweke and sports agent executive Casey Wasserman believe that L.A. would need a venue before it could realistically expect to attract an NFL team.

However, they insist they’ll build that venue without public funding. Instead, the pair will market it as a multi-functional venue that would hold the 2022 World Cup final, should the U.S. be selected to host it. In that event, AEG would receive additional financing from World Cup organisers.

Then it would be a matter of finding an NFL team to move to the country’s second-largest market. Convenient, then, that St. Louis Rams owner Stan Kroenke is a member of the NFL’s Los Angeles Stadium Working Group committee.

