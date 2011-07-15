Brand New Details Emerge In Berlusconi Hearings

Berlusconi and Minetti

Today, new details emerged in a courtroom in Milan over the prostitution charges involving the Italian Prime Minister, The Telegraph reports.Nicole Minetti, a former showgirl, is accused of recruiting 32 women to come to “bunga-bunga” parties as prostitutes for Silvio Berlusconi.



Minetti’s lawyer, Pier Maria Corso, told the court that Minetti absolutely was not a “brothel-keeper” although he admitted that Minetti and other girls received expensive favours from the Prime Minister.

“There are those who were given a Land Rover, those who got a Smart car, those who received an apartment in the city centre and those who were elected to a regional assembly…to be elected in this way is not a crime,” Corso told the court for the first time.

Berlusconi denied all accusations that he paid the girls as prostitutes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.