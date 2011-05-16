New Details About The Strauss-Kahn Arrest -- Police Seek To Search His Body For "Scratches"

Photo: Guillaume Pamier, Wikimedia Commons

Original post: The New York Post has a fresh batch of details about what went down yesterday, when IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn was pulled off an Air France jet and booked on allegations of attempted sexual assault.From the report:



The maid actually picked Strauss-Kahn out of a lineup once he was taken in.

She has since been taken to a hospital for trauma.

As evidence that he was trying to get out of town fast: supposedly he left his cell phone in his room.

Strauss-Kahn has a deal with Air France so that he can get on any flight, first-class anytime he wants… hence his ability to just go to JFK and jump on the next flight.

When approached by police, he asked: “What is this about?”

He was not handcuffed.

Update: The WSJ has some more, including the fact that Strauss-Kahn’s arraignment has been delayed as the police seek a warrant to examine his body for scratches.

