Brand New 21st Century Fox Unveils Logo — And It Isn't Great

Last month, Rupert Murdoch announced that Twentieth Century Fox was entering the 21st century, albeit 13 years late, by splitting its publishing and entertainment units and renaming the News Corp TV and film entertainment divisions “21st Century Fox.”



Things get a little confusing because even though the newly named company will parent FX and the 20th Century Fox, those entities will keep their names. Meaning that there will be both a 21st Century Fox and a 20th Century Fox.

Regardless, Murdoch sent colleagues an announcement unveiling the new company’s design. And it looks like this:

Which kind of looks like a combination of FX’s old logo:

And Fox Searchlight:

Deadline editor Nikki Finke got her hands on Murdoch’s morning memo, which reads:

Today I am proud to unveil our new logo, which serves as a powerful symbol of the inspiration and high bar set by our company. Like our name, the logo reflects the rich creative heritage of Twentieth Century Fox and signals the promise of the 21st century and our restless drive toward the future.

Ultimately, our new logo celebrates the powerful commitment of you and your colleagues to the excellence and innovation that will propel 21st Century Fox forward.

We, however, fail to see power exuding from the new logo. The font almost appears too casual for such a substantial media giant.

What do you think?

