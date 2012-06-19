Brand.net, Another Online Ad Network, Raises $10 Million

, an ad network pitching itself to brand advertisers, has raised a $10 million second round of funding led by Norwest Venture Partners and joined by returning investor InterWest Partners. The company has raised a total of $13 million, and will use the new cash to build a technology platform for display and video ads.



What’s Brand.net’s angle? They’re going after the advertising business that is migrating online the slowest and certainly hasn’t given much business to ad networks. These are the marketing dollars spent by Fortune 100 companies looking to build their brands, rather than those seeking a “click” or a direct-response transaction.

The startup was founded by two former Yahoo advertising execs, CEO Elizabeth Blair and COO Andy Atherton. It’s pitch is similar to an ad network founded by a couple of ex-CondeNet and CNN execs, ShortTail, which operates under the ill-advised tagline: “Premium Tail With Scale.”

See Also:

Today’s Ad Network Funding Round: Turn Inc., $15 Million

Online Ad Deals Hit $20 Billion Over The Past Year

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.