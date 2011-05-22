BRANDED AND SOLD: These 22 Media Companies Are Making Billions From Merchandise

Photo: By ║Dd║ on flickr
licence! Global announced its annual list of The Top 125 Global Licensors, which compiles the retail sales rankings of the world’s largest licensed brands.These are the companies selling you stuff based on your favourite sports team, TV show, movie, car, etc.
From Disney and Hasbro to the MLB and NFL, the companies on the list makes hundreds of millions of dollars selling stuff.
Think CBS’ Survivor: The Board Game or Bravo’s Top Chef Logo Jacket.
Earnings: $50M
Their books and educational products are a staple in classrooms.
Earnings: $140M
From cookware to actual ingredients, The Food Network sells a range of branded products for foodie fans. Who wouldn't want a spice rack complete with Paula Deen's face?
Earnings: $210M
Car enthusiasts and action sports fans keep the retail sales numbers of Source Interlink Media high on the list.
Earnings: $300M
With products inspired or based on their viewers' favourite shows, CBS Consumer Products allows you to live like Charlie Sheen (or now, Asthon Kutcher) with products like this Two And A Half Men mug.
Earnings: $343M
Classic Media keeps your old school favourites alive. Think: classic Christmas claymation movies and Where's Waldo? books (and costumes!).
Earnings: $500M
Eyewear by Cosmopolitan, watches by Esquire, carpets by Good Housekeeping: Hearst Brand Developments translates the vision of their magazines into real-life.
Earnings: $710M
Based in Paris, this global french production company dubs programming in a range of languages.
Earnings: $1B
With hit TV shows, books, jewelry, clothes, and Halloween costumes, Playboy is more than just a hide-under-your-mattress magazine.
Earnings: $1B
The Martha Stewart Omnimedia brand is complete lifestyle brand (Martha's lifestyle). Fans can cook, craft, and live just like the mogul with her range of products.
Earnings: $1.3B
Decorate your cubicle with your favourite The Office bobblehead, or don a t-shirt from your favourite Real Housewives franchise. NBC Universal has a range of stuff for the most die-hard of its programming fans.
Earnings: $1.4B.
BBC Worldwide caters to its global audience with a range of goods from their hit shows (like Dr. Who's little alien toy), as well as jewelry, apparel, and home gifts.
Earnings: $1.5B
Kids still love Tickle Me Elmo and parents are still buying them, earning the Sesame Workshop over a billion dollars in profits.
Earnings: $1.9B
As one of the world's leading children's entertainment producers, HIT is the reason you fell in love with a giant purple dinosaur... and watched his home videos.
Earnings: $2B
Enough merchandise to keep movie buffs satisfied.
Earnings: $2B
From Bratz to Moxie Girlz, their products are a tween dream.
Earnings: $2.4B
Owned by Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network Enterprises keeps cartoons running and their merchandise selling.
Earnings: $3B
LucasFilm is the reason you own all of those Luke Skywalker action figures.
Earnings: $3B
Dreamworks Animation: kids love their movies... almost as much as they love the toys the movies inspire.
Earnings: $3B
Pajamas, toys, DVDs; Nickelodeon is full of kiddie must-haves. Much of it with the face of a yellow sponge all over it.
Earnings: $5.6B
From comic books and action figures to major blockbuster films, Marvel Entertainment is a cartoon (and toy) icon.
Earnings: $6B
The studio keeps producing major blockbusters, and DVDs and merchandise to match.
Earnings: $28.6B
The biggest of them all is no surprise. Two words: Disney World.
