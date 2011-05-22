BRANDED AND SOLD: These 22 Media Companies Are Making Billions From Merchandise

Noah Davis, Jen Ortiz
licence! Global announced its annual list of The Top 125 Global Licensors, which compiles the retail sales rankings of the world’s largest licensed brands.These are the companies selling you stuff based on your favourite sports team, TV show, movie, car, etc.

From Disney and Hasbro to the MLB and NFL, the companies on the list makes hundreds of millions of dollars selling stuff.

Think CBS’ Survivor: The Board Game or Bravo’s Top Chef Logo Jacket.

Let the shopping begin!

No. 22 in media (No. 122 overall): Scholastic Media

Earnings: $50M

Their books and educational products are a staple in classrooms.

No. 21 in media (No. 101 overall): The Food Network

Earnings: $140M

From cookware to actual ingredients, The Food Network sells a range of branded products for foodie fans. Who wouldn't want a spice rack complete with Paula Deen's face?

No. 20 in media (No. 80 overall): Source Interlink Media

Earnings: $210M

Car enthusiasts and action sports fans keep the retail sales numbers of Source Interlink Media high on the list.

No. 19 in media (No. 72 overall): CBS Consumer Products

Earnings: $300M

With products inspired or based on their viewers' favourite shows, CBS Consumer Products allows you to live like Charlie Sheen (or now, Asthon Kutcher) with products like this Two And A Half Men mug.

No. 18 in media (No. 69 overall): Classic Media

Earnings: $343M

Classic Media keeps your old school favourites alive. Think: classic Christmas claymation movies and Where's Waldo? books (and costumes!).

No. 17 in media (No. 62 overall): Hearst Brand Development

Earnings: $500M

Eyewear by Cosmopolitan, watches by Esquire, carpets by Good Housekeeping: Hearst Brand Developments translates the vision of their magazines into real-life.

No. 16 in media (No. 55 overall): Marathon Media

Earnings: $710M

Based in Paris, this global french production company dubs programming in a range of languages.

No. 15 in media (No. 45 overall): Playboy Enterprises

Earnings: $1B

With hit TV shows, books, jewelry, clothes, and Halloween costumes, Playboy is more than just a hide-under-your-mattress magazine.

No. 14 in media (No. 43 overall): Martha Stewart Omnimedia

Earnings: $1B

The Martha Stewart Omnimedia brand is complete lifestyle brand (Martha's lifestyle). Fans can cook, craft, and live just like the mogul with her range of products.

No. 13 in media (No. 35 overall): NBC Universal

Earnings: $1.3B

Decorate your cubicle with your favourite The Office bobblehead, or don a t-shirt from your favourite Real Housewives franchise. NBC Universal has a range of stuff for the most die-hard of its programming fans.

No.12 in media (No. 31 overall): BBC Worldwide

Earnings: $1.4B.

BBC Worldwide caters to its global audience with a range of goods from their hit shows (like Dr. Who's little alien toy), as well as jewelry, apparel, and home gifts.

No. 11 in media (No. 30 overall): Sesame Workshop

Earnings: $1.5B

Kids still love Tickle Me Elmo and parents are still buying them, earning the Sesame Workshop over a billion dollars in profits.

No. 10 in media (No. 27 overall): HIT Entertainment

Earnings: $1.9B

As one of the world's leading children's entertainment producers, HIT is the reason you fell in love with a giant purple dinosaur... and watched his home videos.

No. 9 in media (No. 26 overall): Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products

Earnings: $2B

Enough merchandise to keep movie buffs satisfied.

No. 8 in media (No. 25 overall): MGA Entertainment

Earnings: $2B

From Bratz to Moxie Girlz, their products are a tween dream.

No. 7 in media (No. 24 overall): Cartoon Network Enterprises

Earnings: $2.4B

Owned by Turner Broadcasting, Cartoon Network Enterprises keeps cartoons running and their merchandise selling.

No. 6 in media (No. 17 overall): LucasFilm

Earnings: $3B

LucasFilm is the reason you own all of those Luke Skywalker action figures.

No. 5 in media (No. 16 overall): Dreamworks Animation

Earnings: $3B

Dreamworks Animation: kids love their movies... almost as much as they love the toys the movies inspire.

No. 4 in media (No. 7 overall): Nickelodeon Consumer Products

Earnings: $3B

Pajamas, toys, DVDs; Nickelodeon is full of kiddie must-haves. Much of it with the face of a yellow sponge all over it.

No. 3 in media (No. 6 overall): Marvel Entertainment

Earnings: $5.6B

From comic books and action figures to major blockbuster films, Marvel Entertainment is a cartoon (and toy) icon.

No. 2 in media (No. 5 overall): Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Earnings: $6B

The studio keeps producing major blockbusters, and DVDs and merchandise to match.

No. 1 in media AND overall: Disney Consumer Products

Earnings: $28.6B

The biggest of them all is no surprise. Two words: Disney World.

