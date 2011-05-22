BRANDED AND SOLD: These 22 Media Companies Are Making Billions From Merchandise

Photo: By ║Dd║ on flickr

licence! Global announced its annual list of The Top 125 Global Licensors, which compiles the retail sales rankings of the world’s largest licensed brands.These are the companies selling you stuff based on your favourite sports team, TV show, movie, car, etc.

From Disney and Hasbro to the MLB and NFL, the companies on the list makes hundreds of millions of dollars selling stuff.



Think CBS’ Survivor: The Board Game or Bravo’s Top Chef Logo Jacket.

Let the shopping begin!

