12 huge brands that are called something completely different outside the US

If you’re craving some Lay’s chips in London or a Burger King meal in Australia, you’re in luck because those brands exist abroad.
The only problem is that you might never be able to find them.
Famous brands in America often go by completely different names abroad. Sometimes the change makes sense, other times the changes are so small and random they seem pointless.
See if you can identify what famous brands are called outside of the US.
The Australian franchise of Burger King is called Hungry Jack's. When Burger King expanded to Australia, it discovered that the brand name was already trademarked by a takeaway shop in Adelaide.
Across Europe, including countries such as, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, Olay is called Olaz.
Olaz
