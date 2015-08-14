12 huge brands that are called something completely different outside the US

YouTube You won’t find this guy in Australia.

If you’re craving some Lay’s chips in London or a Burger King meal in Australia, you’re in luck because those brands exist abroad.

The only problem is that you might never be able to find them.

Famous brands in America often go by completely different names abroad. Sometimes the change makes sense, other times the changes are so small and random they seem pointless.

See if you can identify what famous brands are called outside of the US.

Laura Stampler contributed to the original version of this post.

You might scrub your floors with Mr Clean in the US. YouTube He's called Monsieur Propre in France and Belgium. Monsieur Propre In Spain it's Don Limpio. YouTube Do you know what Dannon is called everywhere else in the world? Facebook It might sound the same, but in other countries the French brand is spelled Danone. Facebook The Australian franchise of Burger King is called Hungry Jack's. When Burger King expanded to Australia, it discovered that the brand name was already trademarked by a takeaway shop in Adelaide. Facebook Lay's in the UK are called something different. Business Insider In Mexico, Lay's are called Sabritas. How about in Israel? Facebook In Israel, Lay's are called Tapuchips. Facebook Axe isn't called Axe everywhere in the world. Axe In the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand Axe is called Lynx. Lynx Across Europe, including countries such as, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and Italy, Olay is called Olaz. Olaz Do you know what the pain relief medicine Anacin is called in the UK? Facebook

