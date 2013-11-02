These Brands Were Illegally Painted Onto Walls Using The Brands' Most Famous Product

Canadian artist Dorota Pankowska loves Nutella. She also thought there wasn’t enough street art in Brampton, Ont. And so began a brilliant recent series.

“The first thing I came up with was to maybe express my love for Nutella by putting its logo around my city. The next idea to jump into my head was to create that logo out of Nutella itself,” Dori wrote via email.

She followed this up with similar graffiti made of Cheez Whiz, Miracle Whip, and more.

“My logo choices were mostly based on the consistency of the product, the colour of the product, product and the simplicity of the logo,” she wrote.

On her creative art blog Dori the Giant, she entitled her month-long street art series, Pro Bono Promo.

“The name came from poking fun at the fact that this almost looks like free advertising for the companies with free samples included,” she wrote.

The amount of product used for each piece depended not only on the logo size but how quickly Dori and her anonymous friend could put it on the wall without being noticed.

To complete this logo Dori says she used an entire regular sized jar of Nutella.

Her favourite piece in the series is the Cheez Whiz logo. A few days after Dori put up the logo she saw it lose its sunset orange colour and become nearly translucent.

Sharpie markers were the easiest material to work with, but this logo took the longest to create due to the amount of filling in she had to do.

The Miracle Whip logo was rained on soon after it was put up, but Dori says it survived the rain.

“The Gillette one was great because it really grew overnight and looked hilarious,” Dori said.

Hilroy, a Canadian school and office supply company, logo was made with paper and cardboard it was the fastest to create.

Dori says the Maxwell Coffee logo was the hardest brand logo to make but she loves the fun drippy coffee stain effect.

Dori was only caught once, as she detailed by email: “On the very last night of the project, my partner-in-crime wasn’t able to help me, so I was on my own! I was creating the Heinz logo and someone came out of their car. I got pretty nervous and took out my phone to start fiddling with it, a minute later I hear, ‘Dori?’ I thought it was amusing that the only person that caught me was someone I knew.”

