17 brand name products worth paying for over the generic versions

Shoppers can save a lot of money buying generic brands.
But some products are worth every penny.
A recent Reddit thread asked which items are worth shelling out for.
We selected some of our favourite responses.
1. Shoes.
“When I was a kid, my mum would always buy the Wal-Mart/KMart/Payless shoes that were no-name brand and my feet hurt all the time,” writes IWannaBeAlone. “I’d also destroy them in the space of a month.”
Everything changed when the author finally got a pair of Reeboks.
“I was amazed. My feet didn’t hurt all the time! They lasted forever!” the happy shoe owner writes.
2. Oreos.
“No off-brand Oreos compare to the real thing,” writes cmarman.
3. Q-tips.
“It’s the amount of cotton on the tip, which makes it softer,” writes ABirdOfParadise. “Some off brands are just sticks with a thread on the end, I swear.”
4. SpaghettiO’s.
“Store brand versions are so terrible,” writes angiehawkeye.
5. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
“The generic brands can never get the peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio right,” writes bpxrain.
6. Crayola crayons.
“Crayola is glorious,” writes kelseykeefe. “Strong colours that are even and layer nicely for value — and don’t break on a whim.
