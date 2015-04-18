17 brand name products worth paying for over the generic versions

Shoppers can save a lot of money buying generic brands.

But some products are worth every penny.

A recent Reddit thread asked which items are worth shelling out for.

We selected some of our favourite responses.

1. Shoes.

“When I was a kid, my mum would always buy the Wal-Mart/KMart/Payless shoes that were no-name brand and my feet hurt all the time,” writes IWannaBeAlone. “I’d also destroy them in the space of a month.”

Everything changed when the author finally got a pair of Reeboks.

“I was amazed. My feet didn’t hurt all the time! They lasted forever!” the happy shoe owner writes.

2. Oreos.

“No off-brand Oreos compare to the real thing,” writes cmarman.

3. Q-tips.

“It’s the amount of cotton on the tip, which makes it softer,” writes ABirdOfParadise. “Some off brands are just sticks with a thread on the end, I swear.”

4. SpaghettiO’s.

“Store brand versions are so terrible,” writes angiehawkeye.

5. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

“The generic brands can never get the peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio right,” writes bpxrain.

6. Crayola crayons.

“Crayola is glorious,” writes kelseykeefe. “Strong colours that are even and layer nicely for value — and don’t break on a whim.

7. Legos.

