Can You Figure Out What Brands These Are Without Seeing Their Names Or Logos?

Kim Bhasin
brand memory game

Photo: BIS Publishers

It’s nearly impossible to avoid brands in today’s world, but you may be surprised at just how much the world’s biggest brands have invaded your mind.Hendrik-Jan Grievink, who describes what he does as “visual culture criticism through popular and recognisable images,” has created a game called Brand Memory that shows how far brands have entrenched themselves in your brain.

All you have to do is glance at the physical components of a brand — without their names or logos — to identify them. If you’re interested, you can also buy the game on the BIS Publishers website for around $20.

Can you instantly identify these brands with the simplest of prompts? If so, the brands are doing their jobs.

Ferrari

Oreo

Jagermeister

KFC

Penguin

Lacoste

Burger King

Mars

Starbucks

Absolut

Nike

Now take the colour test

Can You Identify These 12 Brands By Their colour Alone? >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.