Half Of People Who Like Brands On Facebook Do So Simply Out Of Loyalty

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.





Facebook Fans Like Big Brands Out Of Loyalty And For Deals (Syncapse)

49% of Americans who like big brands on Facebook say they do so simply to support those brands that they like, whereas 42% do so to get a coupon or discount. Read >Clearing Up The Vine Vs. Instagram Stats (Topsy)

Vine shares on Twitter (posts with links to Vine videos) declined 40% on the day Instagram launched video, according to free analytics from Topsy.com. This data point was picked up by many in the tech media. But Topsy has been quick to explain to the tech press, which pounced on this data, that the free version of its social media analytics service only tracks Twitter shares or linking from “influencers,” who are quicker to adopt and drop services depending on what’s trending, and may not necessarily be indicative of longer-term trends. Read >

7 Tips To Get More Social Media Followers (Forbes)



Follow like-minded people in your industry. Demonstrate your expertise by contributing insightful commentary in your network. Share frequently. Consistent activity on social media is the key to consistently acquiring a larger network of followers. Provide educational information. By offering content that others find helpful, you’ll become an authority in your field. Remember entertainment value. The occasional light humour can go a long way toward humanising your brand. Throw in some inspiration. Inspiring quotes and photos is a good way to humanize your brand. Offer an exclusive. People like to feel as if they are in your inner circle. Be responsive. Reciprocation is key to convincing people that they can interact with you on social media. Read >

Eric Kuhn, Social Media Guru, Offers Twitter Tips (Huffington Post)

Eric Kuhn, who has worked on social media for CNN and the NBA, said at the Aspen Ideas Festival that the key to increasing your following on Twitter is to talk about “now moments,” to engage yourself in current issues, and to use trending hashtags. Read >

Top Reasons Why Social Media Prevents A Job Offer (Forbes)

A survey of more than 2,100 hiring managers and human resource professionals revealed the biggest turnoffs for potential employers:

Candidate posted provocative/inappropriate photos/info – 50 per cent

There was info about candidate drinking or using drugs – 48 per cent

Candidate bad-mouthed previous employer – 33 per cent

Candidate had poor communication skills – 30 per cent

Candidate made discriminatory comments related to race, gender, religion, etc. – 28 per cent

Candidate lied about qualifications – 24 per cent

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.