Here's Why Snapchat Shouldn't Be Counted Out As A Platform For Marketers And Businesses

Each time a new social network gains some traction, the impulse is to roll the eyes.

Snapchat is a good example.

When the service debuted many assumed a disappearing photo messaging app could only catch on among a small handful of bored teenagers. And it would certainly never be able to make money. What brand would want to pay for ads that eventually disappear?

But a new BI Intelligence report proves that this is exactly the wrong assumption to make about the latest social network. That’s because for all the talk of “social marketing strategy,” a deep analysis of brand success on Facebook and Twitter shows that what really determines which brands win and lose is who gets there first and keeps the lights on.

Maybe that’s why McDonald’s and Taco Bell have recently launched campaigns on Snapchat. The latest social fad could soon be the next Instagram, and by the time most brands figure this out, they’re already at the back of the pack.

In this new exclusive BI Intelligence study of top consumer brands on Facebook and Twitter, we show that audience success on social media accrues to big brands that join social networks early, independent of how great their social media strategies might be. Of course, there are exceptions to this rule, and these are perhaps the most instructive for brands. We look at who the early-adopter effect matters to the most, and which brands managed to buck the trend and catch up anyway, despite a late start.

The report also includes a downloadable Excel file with a list of the top 83 consumer-facing global brands and the size of their follower bases on Facebook and Twitter, along with our extensive data sets analysing how brands perform comparatively based on when they joined the network.

Access The Full Report And Data By Signing Up For A Free Trial Today >>

Here’s a look at some of the study’s key findings:

Of course, joining early is no guarantee of success. Many brands who join social media platforms early haven’t seen that lead to audience advantages over their competitors. But our analysis does suggest that early adopters have a much better chance of surpassing the number of followers achieved by the typical big brand.

The report is full of charts and data that can be easily downloaded and put to use.

Incidentally, BI Intelligence also recently published an analysis of data showing that college students are receptive to Snapchat-based marketing.

In full, the report:

For full access to the report on The Early Adopter Effect and all BI Intelligence’s social media charts and analysis, sign up for a free trial subscription today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.