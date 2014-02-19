The Early Adopter Effect In Social Networks --  Success Goes To Brands That Get There First

Global consumer-facing brands spend a lot of money to get more mileage out of their social media efforts.

Their Facebook and Twitter pages are full of splashy efforts to grab people’s attention. Not to mention gimmicks to boost fan or follower counts — contests, giveaways, and polls.

But what if a big part of social media success isn’t about being super-clever or “engaging,” but simply about getting there early, and then keeping the lights on?

Our new exclusive BI Intelligence study of top consumer brands on Facebook and Twitter shows that audience success on social media accrues to big brands that join social networks early, independent of how great their social media strategies might be. This makes sense intuitively and might even be considered obvious: If you hang around long enough you accumulate more fans. But this fact should give every social media marketer pause. Is it really their social media marketing activity that leads to long-term social media audience gains, or is a big part of it simply being there and being consistent?

Here’s a look at some of the study’s key findings:

