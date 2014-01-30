Brand Content Enjoys Higher Engagement On Facebook, Even As It's Seen By Less People

Brands saw a major increase in consumers’ engagement on their Facebook pages last year, according to Adobe.

— defined as the total sum of comments, shares, and likes — with brand posts increased 180% in 2013. Likes accounted for 82% of all brand engagement on Facebook. Comments and shares, the most prized forms of engagement, increased 40% over the year. Post impressions — the number of times a brand post was seen — increased 150% in 2013. However, post impressions declined steadily in the fourth quarter, even as engagement continued to rise. This is likely a result of Facebook’s announced changes to its News Feed algorithm, which meant users would see less brand content (unless it’s paid media), and more user content.

Adobe analysed 1.5 billion Facebook posts and 6.3 billion Facebook comments, shares, and likes.

The fact that engagement with brand content continues to increase, even as it is seen by fewer people, indicates that brands are using more engaging types of content. Indeed, the number of posts with images were up 10% on the year, while posts with links, text, or video were all down.

Posts with images produced a 650% higher engagement rate than regular text posts, so brands are showing that they have a better understanding of how consumers use Facebook, and what they like to see on the site. Additionally, brands are also likely increasing their paid media budgets on Facebook to to achieve better visibility.

